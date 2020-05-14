Hattiesburg High postpones graduation ceremony to June 26

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hattiesburg High School officials rescheduled the graduation ceremony. The new date will be on Friday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m.

The traditional graduation ceremony will be held at D. I. Patrick Stadium. It will be based on changes to the shelter-in-place orders and the CDC guidelines at that time.

The school will film and produce a recorded graduation celebration that will be available for families to view from home.

The following details outline the senior parade, cap and gown pick-up, graduation practice and ceremony.

Senior Parade Assignments: Students will receive their parade decal and t-shirt May 18- 20, 2020 at Hattiesburg High School between the hours of 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Senior Parade: Caps and Gowns will be available for pick up May 22, 2020 at N. R. Burger Middle School. We will line up in a parade format beginning at 5:00 p.m. The parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

All parties must remain in their vehicle until notified. Once students receive their caps and gowns they will NOT be required to return them to the school. All honor cords and stoles will also be provided at this time.

Graduation Practice and Ceremony: Graduation Practice will be June 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

Students who are late, or absent from graduation practice will not be allowed to march in the ceremony.

Students will receive three tickets for three guests to join them on the day of filming for the graduation. Guests without tickets will not be allowed to enter the stadium during the filming of the ceremony.

Graduation Dress: Not permitted are shorts, jeans, t-shirts, flip flops, or any other informal attire deemed inappropriate for the occasion.