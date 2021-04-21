Hattiesburg High School announces in-person graduation plans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Hattiesburg High School announced plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.

Two hundred students will walk the stage to receive their diploma on May 28 at Reed Green Coliseum at the University of Southern Mississippi. The school plans to follow the CDC guidelines, by spacing out the students on the stage and limiting the number of guests to four per student. School leaders said they’re proud of their students.

“We can’t say enough about how resilient our students have been to make sure that even in the mist of a challenge, a pandemic, that they still want to reach the goal in mind, and that is their high school diploma. And we commend all of them for staying in the race and finishing strong,” said Dr. Victor Hubbard, principal of Hattiesburg High School.

Students are doing a mix between hybrid and virtual learning this semester. Leaders said they’ve maintained low COVID numbers and feel confident about holding a graduation ceremony.

Video of 2020 graduation courtesy of Hattiesburg Public School District