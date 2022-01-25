HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg High School held an open house to celebrate the opening of a new student resource center.

The “Paws-et” student resource center was created to give students access to school uniforms, interview clothing, formal wear and toiletries.

Additionally, students enrolled in the Vocational Rehabilitation Program can use the center to gain knowledge about practical, real-life prevocational skills like taking inventory, sorting resources, hanging clothes and stocking items.