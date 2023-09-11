HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg held its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The memorial began at 8:46 a.m. with the tolling of a bell to mark the moment that the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

A bell rang against at 9:03 a.m. to mark the time another plane crashed into the South Tower.

Through the bells, music and 21-gun salute, the Hub City honored nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 22 years ago.

“I was watching TV when the first plane hit the tower, and I thought it was an accident to start with until 20 minutes later when the next one hit, and I knew then it was a terrorist attack. And I was just mortified. And my wife and I sat there for, you know, a couple of hours watching all of the events that took place afterward. And it was just a dreadful day,” said Howell Purvis, a retired special agent and U.S. Secret Service.

The Post-24 American Legion presented a check donation to both the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department.