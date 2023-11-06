HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg held a soft opening on Saturday for the city’s first food truck park.

The Commons, located in the 100 block of Hardy Street, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The hours are for the park, but the operation of individual trucks may vary.

There are picnic tables and areas to park for visitors. Additional amenities are expected to be added.

The food truck park is Phase 1 of The Commons at Gordon’s Creek. The construction for Phase 2 will begin in early 2024. Phase 2 includes a walking trail along the creek, a pedestrian bridge and a stage area.