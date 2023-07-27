HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg will host the 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this weekend.

Hundreds of people from across the southeast are expected to be in the Hub City for the championship. The last time the city hosted the tournament was 25 years ago.

“We really believe that we were built for events like this. We know sports tourism is a huge economic driver for all communities, but specifically for Hattiesburg. We have so many things to offer teams when they’re not on the field,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director for Visit Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg was chosen as the host city after showcasing its ability to provide a superior experience on and off the field.

“We love the Hattiesburg Zoo. We love all of our public art trails, and we have 3,00 hotel rooms, as well as 200 locally-owned restaurants. So, you put all those things together, and we really do have a lot to offer sports teams,” stated Dorsey.

Preparing for the series took nearly a year of collaboration and hard work. Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation played a large role in getting the Larry Doleac Complex ready for the games.

“Just ensuring that we’ve got the right amount of grass and that we’ve got the right size bases, field dimensions are appropriate. Our crews have been making sure measurements are correct and just really paying attention to that playing surface with the grass to make sure it’s top-notch for the weekend,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director for Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation.

The championship is expected to bring millions of dollars to the city.

“It’s about $3.4 million that we’re going to see directly infused in Hattiesburg’s economy over the next couple of days. Our restaurants will be full. Our hotels, our host hotels are so excited to be hosting these teams,” said Dorsey.

Tickets for the event will be available onsite at Tatum Park.