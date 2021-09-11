Hattiesburg hosts annual 9/11 ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – American across the nation are honoring those who died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

The mood was somber at Fire Station 1 on Saturday morning where the community and community leaders met to mourn the near three thousand killed.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as the Flight 93 crash in Pennsylvania.

In the 9/11 memorial in Hattiesburg, Mayor Tony Barker reflected on that day.

“Harkening back to September eleventh when yes it was a horrible event evil exists in this world and we should always on the lookout for that but to remember how we responded as a nation with clarity of purpose with unity with action it could really serve us well right now,” said Mayor Barker.