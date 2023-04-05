HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, April 11, the City of Hattiesburg will host its annual job fair for local high school students.

The event, which is for students 16 and older, will be held at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. High school students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers who have immediate hiring needs for the summer and industries that could spark promising careers.

“The summer presents a great opportunity for high school students to gain valuable work experience, earn extra cash and make productive use of their weeks away from school,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Our Summer Job Fair for Students exists to match these students with potential employers. I encourage them to visit with us next Tuesday, and I hope our local businesses looking to hire additional help will reach out to us and participate.

Businesses interested in participating can do so at no fee. To reserve a table, businesses should contact 601-545-4501 or email bmercier@hattiesburgms.com.

The following departments with the City of Hattiesburg will be onsite to discuss immediate hiring needs and future career opportunities:

City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation

City of Hattiesburg Public Works

Hattiesburg Fire Department

Hattiesburg Police Department