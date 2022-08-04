HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company wants to bring the train to Connecticut and the city wishes the keep the train where it is.

The city filed a petition on March 11 for a declaratory judgement, temporary restraining order and other measures against the company. The city argues that it should keep the train because the land it sits on is owned by the city, the city constructed a plaque near the train and there is no other identification near the train showing ownership. The city states that it owns the train, partially due to its abandonment.

In response, Valley Railroad Company filed a response stating that the city’s compliant is in bad faith. The company states the train has been stored on Hattiesburg’s property with the company’s permission.

According to the newspaper, the Hattiesburg City Council has approved the hiring of law firm Adams and Reese LLP to serve as its counsel in the battle for the train.