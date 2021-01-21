Hattiesburg introduces food truck ordinance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – For several years, mobile businesses could only operate for six months out of the year in Hattiesburg. Now with the signing of a new proposal, businesses can operate more throughout the year.

On Thursday, Mayor Toby Barker formally signed the Food Truck Ordinance at a ceremony held at City Hall. With the new ordinance, food vendors will be able to get food truck permits through the planning division for the city of Hattiesburg.

Ginger Lowrey, Planning Division Manager for the City of Hattiesburg, said, “The planning division intent to create an ordinance that would work for modern food trucks year-round and just more friendly towards the businesses and locating in the city.”

Kyle Bass, a food truck operator for Art of Roux, said the ordinance is great for food vendors all across Hattiesburg and it provides for more consistent work.

“Business owners like myself who need a smaller start to work up to bigger finances I think this is massive for our area.”

Barker said the new ordinance is great for enhancing the quality of culture and events in Hattiesburg.

“Over the course of the year, we fleshed this outran it by several food truck vendors and think we have a good product here that can get us started and streamline things for these enterprises,” the mayor explained.

The food truck ordinance officially goes into effect 30 days after it is signed and approved.