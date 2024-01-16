HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The spirit of Mardi Gras will come to the Hub City in February!

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced a festive lineup of events for the upcoming Carnival season. The 2024 festivities promise to be more vibrant and memorable than ever before with new traditions and events.

The Krewe of Saint Catherine’s Roll and Stroll parade and block party will take place on Friday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg. The Mardi Gras Mambo Pub Crawl will be held on February 3 at 1:00 p.m. Later that evening, attendees can head over to Fat Cat for the Carnaval Brasileiro at 8:00 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras parade will conclude the season on February 10 at 4:00 p.m. in midtown.

“The Krewe of St. Catherine is an all-walking parade, all human-powered contraptions, if you will. Nothing that has a motor. It’s bikes, trikes, skates, feet. Any of that works,” said Rebecca Chandler, cofounder of Krewe of St. Catherine.

“The pub crawl is just an opportunity for our local restaurants in the downtown area to have the crawlers come and give them an opportunity to have some Mardi Gras style drinks or food. And it starts at the Mockingbird and will complete on Front Street,” said Nelson Haskin, with Front Street Eats.

