HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg kicked off their National Night Out on Friday, September 29 with a celebration at Town Square Park.

The event, which was held in collaboration with Live at Five, included live music, food vendors and games.

As part of National Night Out, the event gave families the opportunity to meet Hattiesburg police and firefighters, as well as Forrest County deputies.

“You get a chance to meet your neighbors. You see everyone that comes out that you wouldn’t normally see on a regular night. So, it’s everyone together having a good time meeting their first responders. There’s nothing better than for them to know who you can reach out to in case you ever need any help or anything like that,” said Tonya Jordan, neighborhood coordinator for the City of Hattiesburg.

Block parties for National Night Out will begin on Tuesday, October 3.