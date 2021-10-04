Hattiesburg launches public engagement phase for E. Hardy St. development

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is launching a public engagement phase that will aid residential and commercial zoning guidelines for the East Hardy Street and Hall Avenue corridors. This will establish a blueprint to allow for growth across economic development, redevelopment and creative placemaking opportunities in East Hattiesburg.

Since 2017, the city and its partners have worked deliberately to lay the foundation for more than $55 million in projects along the Hall Avenue and East Hardy corridors, including two railway overpasses funded by federal grants and a multi-million dollar public safety complex. These game-changing transportation and infrastructure projects will be transformational for Hattiesburg, bridging divides and building opportunities for generations to come.

Over the next several months, neighbors will have an opportunity to participate in a variety of online and in-person feedback methods that will be used to help capture thoughts, concerns and ideas.

The feedback will be used to recommend changes in the zoning regulations within these corridors, with the goal of supporting and enhancing the quality of life for neighborhoods along and within Hall Avenue and East Hardy Street. After the recommendations are completed, they will be packaged and presented to Hattiesburg City Council for consideration and adoption. City leaders expect to begin the first tier of community engagement by November 2021 or December 2021.

Click here to learn more about the planning process.