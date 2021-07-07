Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport to make upgrades with $1M grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – For anyone flying in or out of the Pine Belt, there are big plans in the works at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. The airport will receive upgrade after getting a $1 million grant to improve the roof, runway and safety features.

“We did full roof cover on the terminal. We redid some stairwells. We have all brand new furniture in the lobby, some new signage and air visual upgrade. We had those upgraded to LED,” explained Tom Henue, executive director of the airport.

He said the timing is good for the improvements because traffic is expected to be higher this year compared to last year.

“The hub indication is a good hub for us it’s working. I think the airline is a good indication. They’re pricing it right, and I think more than ever due to the pandemic, most people in our area are understanding the value of their regional airport,” said Henue.

One passenger, who flew in from Washington, D.C., area knows the value of using the regional airport.

“I’m from outside of Washington, D.C. I’m flying from there to Houston, and then here visiting a friend for her birthday,” said Debbie Jenkins.

Most of these construction projects are expected to be complete by the end of this year.