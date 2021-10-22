Hattiesburg leaders announce bridge closure on N. 28th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Hattiesburg leaders, the bridge located on North 28th Avenue has been closed due to unsafe structural conditions. The bridge is located just south of Foxfire Drive.

Officials said the bridge’s unsafe travel conditions were revealed while reviewing drainage conditions in the area. It was determined that a structural engineer with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation was needed.

Detour signs will be posted to present the best routes possible while avoiding this area.

These routes include: