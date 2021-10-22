Hattiesburg leaders announce bridge closure on N. 28th Avenue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to Hattiesburg leaders, the bridge located on North 28th Avenue has been closed due to unsafe structural conditions. The bridge is located just south of Foxfire Drive.
Officials said the bridge’s unsafe travel conditions were revealed while reviewing drainage conditions in the area. It was determined that a structural engineer with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation was needed.
Detour signs will be posted to present the best routes possible while avoiding this area.
These routes include:
- If you live north of the bridge, you will be rerouted to Sims Road and you can access West 7th Street by way of North 31st Avenue.
- If you live south of the bridge, you will have clear access to West 7th Street. You can take North 31st Avenue from West 7th Street if you need to travel north
- If you live on Hillside drive, you will be able to turn north on North 28th Avenue, but not south.