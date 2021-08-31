Hattiesburg leaders announce changes to garbage collection days due to Ida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews in Hattiesburg are working through delays due to Hurricane Ida. In order to pick up all garbage, trash, recycling and large debris this week, crews will operate on the following modified schedule for the remainder of the week:
GARBAGE (Green can)
- Tuesday, August 31 – Cans routinely collected on Tuesdays will be picked up per the typical schedule.
- Wednesday, September 1 – Cans missed from Monday routes will be collected.
TRASH (Brown can)
- September 2 – Cans routinely collected on Wednesdays will be picked up on Thursday.
- Friday, September 3 – Cans routinely collected on Thursdays will be picked up on Friday.
RECYCLING (Blue can)
- Tuesday, August 31 – Ward 1 routes will be driven again for collection. Ward 2 cans will also be collected per the typical schedule.
- Wednesday, September 1 – Ward 3
- Thursday, September 2 – Ward 4
- Friday, September 5 – Ward 5
LARGE DEBRIS
- Monday, August 30 – Ward 1
- Tuesday, August 31 – Ward 2
- Wednesday, September 1 – Ward 3
- Thursday, September 2 – Ward 4
- Friday, September 5 – Ward 5
If your debris is not collected on your day, open a ticket with the Action Line (601-545-4500).