Hattiesburg leaders announce community challenge at Duncan Lake

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Community Arts Center, Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc., and Downtown Hattiesburg were recently awarded an AARP Community Challenge grant, which allows for a beautification project at Duncan Lake.

The project will include community workdays, beginning Saturday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This Saturday, volunteers will assist in cleaning up the park, paint seating, planting, and completing community art installations.

COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the event.

o help the Community Arts Center adequately plan for the weekend, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories