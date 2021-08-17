Hattiesburg leaders announce community challenge at Duncan Lake

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Community Arts Center, Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc., and Downtown Hattiesburg were recently awarded an AARP Community Challenge grant, which allows for a beautification project at Duncan Lake.

The project will include community workdays, beginning Saturday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This Saturday, volunteers will assist in cleaning up the park, paint seating, planting, and completing community art installations.

COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the event.

o help the Community Arts Center adequately plan for the weekend, click here.