HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Hattiesburg leaders announced a multi-phased traffic improvement project for the stretch of Highway 49 from O’Ferral Street to Adeline Street.

According to the leaders, the project is planned to start late February and will involve the following:

Expand access to Forrest General Hospital by shifting the Highway 49/Mamie Street traffic signal to Camp Street

Install an additional traffic signal at Highway 49/West Adeline

Improve traffic circulation on Arlington Loop and provide a more efficient route to Midtown from Highway 49

Provide for a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathway from Kamper Park to Midtown

In the following weeks, drivers can expect to see the installation of traffic signage, barricades for road closures and the staging of equipment.

The estimated completion date for this project is late 2023, dependent on the weather. The total cost of the project is $4,654,776.19.