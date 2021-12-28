Hattiesburg leaders announce schedule for New Year’s Eve celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration for families and friends to enjoy. The event will be held on Front Street on Friday, December 31.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association will host a kids zone, featuring two showings of Shrek at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., along with popcorn, cotton candy and more. The live music stage will open at 8:00 p.m.

Road closures and parking downtown Hattiesburg will transition to pedestrian access only at 4:00 p.m., with key downtown roads Pine, Front, Main and Mobile Streets closing in preparation for street vendors, the drop and fireworks.

Traffic will continue to flow on Mobile Street until 6 p.m. to allow for any closing businesses and employees to leave. Both Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) and Hattiesburg Fire Department will be available throughout the event.

