HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg received a perfect score for water supply. The report, which was conducted by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), looked at technical, managerial and financial operations.

“Drinking water is one of the most crucial things that everybody has to have daily. I wanted to make sure there was quality drinking water going through the city, so one thing I did was go look for the right employees, the right mix, the right people and put those in place,” said Alan Howe, Hattiesburg Water and Sewer director.

Although the scores are perfect, the plant is a little dated. City leaders said they plan to invest $1.3 million in the facility.

“This project kind of came up a couple of years ago as something we needed to do to insure that we are going to maintain that perfect score. And so, this $1.3 million project to renew Water Plant 1 is going to replace several pieces of equipment for efficiency and also safety,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The upgrades will be through funding provided by a loan through the department of health.