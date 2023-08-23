HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of the Hattiesburg City Council voted to approve a name change for East Hardy Street.

They announced East Hardy Street will return to its original name, River Avenue.

In 1966, a local business owner petitioned the change of River Avenue to East Hardy Street because he felt that the name did not reflect progress, and he believed that an overpass would inevitably connect to the original Hardy Street.

With two new overpasses under construction (neither connecting to Hardy Street) and the notion that GPS programming has created issues over the years for local businesses, Hattiesburg officials said a new petition to change the name back to its original ushered in full local support without any objection.

Effective September 22, 2023, East Hardy Street will be renamed River Avenue. The roadway stretches between Williams Street and the Leaf River as it extends over the Leaf River Bridge into Petal.

Between now and September 22, officials said the Forrest County Emergency Management will notify all businesses, residents and stakeholders along this stretch. They’ll also rework 911 road mapping and notify the U.S. Postal Office.

While the road name will change, the street numbers will not. City crews will begin changing street signs close to the effective date.