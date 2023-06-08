HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new state-of-the-art park will soon open in Hattiesburg.

City leaders broke ground at the site of the upcoming Midtown Green on Thursday. The four-acre park will be located on Crestmont Avenue.

The park will feature walking trails, exercise stations and an all-inclusive playground. There will also be a small stage and picnic areas at the location.

The project has been funded by a $500,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

“This is an area of town that has never had one of the 19 parks that the rest of the city have shared. So, it’s really a benefit to all the residents who live around this area and anybody else who wants to come over, and perhaps they have somebody at Forest General Hospital or they’re visiting over at the District Midtown, so they can come right over here and come to a park,” said Forrest County Supervisor Chris Bowen, District 5.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the park is set to open in early 2024.