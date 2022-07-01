HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dual city Fourth of July celebration is happening in the Pine Belt.

The Star-Spangled Celebration is happening in two places; one in Hattiesburg and another in Petal.

They’re happening at the same time to accommodate as many people in the Pine Belt as possible. Fireworks, family and food is the name of the game this Independence Day.

In Hattiesburg, authorities want to remind you popping fireworks in the city is not allowed.

“Please let the professionals put on the show. They are illegal in the City of Hattiesburg. That’s why you also see none of these stands that you see for sale. Those are all outside the city limits of the City of Hattiesburg. They’re perfectly fine to be shot in the county, but not in the city limits of Hattiesburg. That’s one thing that our officers will be out, and they will be enforcing if they get a call to the house where folks are out in the street or in their front yard shooting fireworks. They’re going to stop. They’re going to issue a citation,” said Ryan Moore, the public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The city said fireworks are illegal within city limits because houses are extremely close together.