Hattiesburg leaders help kick off Make A Difference Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – To help kick off Make a Difference Day celebrations this week, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker joined the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department to pick up litter on Monday.

Members of the departments picked up paper, beer cans and plastic from Klondyke Street to Williams Street.

Since 2017, the City of Hattiesburg has hosted a full Saturday of service projects across several different sites to celebrate the annual event. Throughout the years, the day has expanded into a week-long event. This year, more than 15 officers and firemen participated along with Mayor Barker.

“How a city looks is a direct reflection on what those citizens think about their city, and if you have a city that’s clean, well-lit, people feel safe. People feel like there’s pride in a place, and I that’s one thing Hattiesburg has done better at, but we still have a long way to go,” the mayor said.

Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims said, “When you have a clean city, crime is lessened. People that come in your neighborhood, see the pride in the neighborhood, so we wanted to kick off this week showing that we are a part of this neighborhood. And so, we went from street to street several blocks to pick up trash.”

Littering is a ticket-able offense in the city. This year, Make a Difference Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021.