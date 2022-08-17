HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart and low-speed vehicle ordinance during their Tuesday, August 16 meeting.

Officials said the ordinance will go into effect Thursday, September 15. Golf Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles will need to be registered through the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall beginning September 15.

Here are the following requirements of the ordinance:

Drivers operating a golf cart or low-speed vehicle must possess a valid driver’s license as required by state law. Underage driving will not be permitted. Hattiesburg Police Department will be enforcing the ordinance, and an underage driver can be issued a citation for unlicensed driving. The fine for the first citation is $445.

This ordinance covers golf carts and low-speed vehicles only. ATVs and Side-by-Sides are not considered in either of these categories and are not street-legal.

Vehicles must meet safety equipment requirements under 49 CFR Section 571.500 (headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, stop lamps, reflect reflectors, exterior mirror mounted on driver’s or passenger’s side, parking brake, VIN number or Serial Number, Type 1 or Type 2 seatbelts, proper windshield and an alert sound).

The fee to register is $100 per golf cart or low-speed vehicle. Renewal is not necessary, but if the decal becomes damaged – it will need to be replaced ($5 fee).

The operation of a golf cart or low-speed vehicle is limited to roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. However, the city’s Traffic Committee can also prohibit other roads based on traffic counts, recommendations by governing authorities, street design and other factors.

Over the next 30 days, the City Clerk’s office will be preparing the registration process. Additional details will be prepared for listing at hattiesburgms.com/cityclerk.