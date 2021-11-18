Hattiesburg leaders pass ordinances for public assemblies, block parties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg City Council members voted to adopt or amend ordinances dealing with guidelines for public assembly and block parties.

Pine Belt News reported the members agreed to adopt a new ordinance for public assembly and revise Ordinance 3211 for the block parties.

“What we had was a parade ordinance for the Mardi Gras parade and other parades, but it did not fit, for example, the marches we had last summer and other kinds of things,” City attorney Randy Pope said. “So we needed something that fit those kinds of situations and those kinds of events, and rather than tack it on to the parade ordinance, we decided a separate ordinance was the way to go.”

Two types of permits may be required for the public assemblies: a public assembly permit and a parks permit.

For block parties, leaders agreed to amend the existing parade ordinance, which is Ordinance 3211, to account for the block parties held throughout the city. The ordinance prohibits anyone from engaging in, participating in, aiding, forming or hosting a block party unless a block party permit has been obtained from the chief of police.