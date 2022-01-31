HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said neighbors have complained to him about a smell occurring in Downtown Hattiesburg around 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. every morning.

He said he’s reached out to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) several times over the last few weeks. MDEQ staff have been working with city water and sewer staff to track down the source of the smell.

The city has also visited several industrial employers for information about the smell.

Barker added that the city’s sewer lagoons are working properly. The lagoons are tested multiple times a month to ensure they’re operating correctly.

He said tracking down the source may take some time and encourages neighbors to remain patient.