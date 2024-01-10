HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council voted to table an item about zoning, which would allow the operation of a men’s shelter.

Pine Belt News reported the council decided to postpone the item until its next meeting. They want more time to look over information provided by the Hattiesburg Planning Commission on the facility.

The facility, which would be known as The Cottages, would be located off of Broadway Drive. It would be managed by Lighthouse Rescue Mission.

Officials said The Cottages would serve as a ministry and offer rehabilitation for men battling addiction and homelessness. Job training would also be provided at the location.