Hattiesburg leaders to consider $155M budget

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, a $155.2 million budget recommendation was presented for consideration to the Hattiesburg City Council.

During the presentation, Mayor Toby Barker said, “Providing key city services to the citizens of Hattiesburg begins with a solid financial foundation. Throughout our first term, we made great strides in making sure our foundation was fiscally sound through up-to-date audits, a restored Moody’s bond rating and a structurally balanced general fund budget. This Fiscal Year 2022 budget will build on that while continuing our momentum for investments across infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life enhancements.”

The budget includes:

No property tax increases. City millage remains at 53.13 mills for the Fiscal Year 2022.

Continued structural balance in the city’s general fund. Of the $155.2 million total budget, the city’s general fund comprises $55.06 million.

Investment in paving and drainage. $2.6 million will be allocated for paving with another $670K allocated for drainage. An expected increase in the city’s diversion of use tax will likely push these amounts higher.

Conservative revenue outlook. The administration projects sales tax revenues at $23.5 million. While this would be the city’s highest projected amount to begin a fiscal year, it is still lower than the total sales taxes produced in the current fiscal year.

Pay increases throughout the city’s workforce.

