Hattiesburg leaders to discuss economic development at community workshop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will host a community workshop on Tuesday, December 7 to discuss economic development of the East Hardy Street and Hall Avenue corridors.

Community leaders, business owners and neighbors are encouraged to join the meeting to discuss the advantages and concerns about the area.

The meeting will be held at the Train Depot at 308 Newman Street at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Feedback from the meeting will be presented to the Hattiesburg City Council for consideration.