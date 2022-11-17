HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg’s latest mural was unveiled on Wednesday, November 16.

The mural, titled “Serenity,” can be found on the West Pine Street side of the Law Complex at 316 Forrest Street. It was painted by Thomas Jackson, Abigail Lenz Allen and participants of the Drug Court Program.

City leaders said the mural nods to the court’s mission of offering support and rehabilitation services to those with substance abuse and chemical dependency.

“Serenity” is the city’s 36th mural. City leaders hope to one day call Hattiesburg the “City of 100 murals.” They said several more murals may be revealed before the year ends.