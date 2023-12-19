HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council voted on a resolution to authorize the city attorney to take action in order to prevent acts of violence at Dragon House. The resolution passed in a 4-0 vote on Tuesday, December 19.

The city attorney will take action against the business in Chancery Court.

According to city leaders, the resolution resulted from Hattiesburg police responding to several incidents involving aggravated assault, petit larceny, auto larceny, armed robbery, simple assault, malicious mischief, grand theft auto, disorderly conduct, illegal possession of firearms and underage drinking.

The latest incident occurred on December 9, 2023, when officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot on U.S. 49. When officers arrived, they learned that three people had been shot and had been transported to Forrest General Hospital. Numerous shell casings were recovered by officers in and around the Dragon House.

Hattiesburg leaders determined that the continued and repeated occurrences of incidents taking place in and near the business continues to endanger the safety, protection and welfare of its patrons, area residents and businesses – meeting the definition of a public nuisance.