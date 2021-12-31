Hattiesburg leaders want Legislature to extend two sales taxes

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council agreed to send the Mississippi Legislature a request to extend two special taxes in the city.

Pine Belt News reported leaders have requested the extensions of the 2 percent allotted to the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission (Visit Hattiesburg) and the 1 percent allotted to the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

The 2 percent is collected at hotels and motels in Hattiesburg, and the 1 percent is collected at hotels, motels and restaurants.

The request asks the Legislature to extend both taxes until July 2026.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories