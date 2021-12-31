Hattiesburg leaders want Legislature to extend two sales taxes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council agreed to send the Mississippi Legislature a request to extend two special taxes in the city.

Pine Belt News reported leaders have requested the extensions of the 2 percent allotted to the Hattiesburg Tourism Commission (Visit Hattiesburg) and the 1 percent allotted to the City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

The 2 percent is collected at hotels and motels in Hattiesburg, and the 1 percent is collected at hotels, motels and restaurants.

The request asks the Legislature to extend both taxes until July 2026.