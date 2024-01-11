HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders are encouraging neighbors to be aware of dying trees.

They said the recent drought and pine bark beetle infestation continues to take a toll on trees, particularly pine trees.

Because dying trees pose significant issues during severe weather systems in the spring and summer, neighbors are asked to self-assess their property for signs of dying pine trees.

Signs to look for include:

Small holes in the trunk or branches

Small clumps of sap or sawdust around the base of your tree

The tops of your tree are browning/red, but the rest of the tree has green foliage at the bottom.

If signs are present, tree removal or spraying services may be necessary. For a full list of licensed contractors or a consultation by the city arborist, neighbors are encouraged to reach out to trees@hattiesburgms.com.