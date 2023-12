JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Hattiesburg man for allegedly abusing a vulnerable adult.

Investigators said Christopher Jackson, 32, has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. He is accused of physically and verbally abusing an immediate family member, which caused visible injuries.

Jackson is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Investigators said additional charges against Jackson are likely.