HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested after he was allegedly caught breaking into a firefighter’s car on Saturday, December 20.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said firefighters caught James McLaurin, 60, of Hattiesburg, breaking into a firefighter’s car just after 7:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street.

McLaurin was charged with auto burglary. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.