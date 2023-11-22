HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for allegedly firing a shot into an occupied home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. in the 70 block of Everglades in Hattiesburg.

When officers arrived, the resident said a gunshot was heard coming from outside the home and later discovered a bullet hole in a window on the second floor. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested the suspect, William Wheat, 54, of Hattiesburg. Wheat has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and booked into the Forrest County Jail.