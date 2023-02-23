HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested for allegedly fracturing a child’s skull in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said 29-year-old Jonathan Pittman Jr., of Hattiesburg, was wanted for felony child neglect.

He was arrested on Thursday, February 23 at his girlfriend’s house in the 600 block of Campbell Loop. He was charged in connection to an ongoing child abuse investigation.

According to HPD officials, the two-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson for treatment.

Pittman Jr. was booked into the Forrest County Jail.