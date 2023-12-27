HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend on Christmas Day.

The shooting happened in the 40 block of Bermuda Drive just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 25.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Police said the suspect, 55-year-old Willie Earl Williams, of Hattiesburg, entered the home of his estranged wife and shot her boyfriend, 55-year-old Louis Charles Martin, of Prentiss, in the right thigh and hand.

Willie Earl Williams (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Williams was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, home invasion and one count of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.