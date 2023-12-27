HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his estranged wife’s boyfriend on Christmas Day.
The shooting happened in the 40 block of Bermuda Drive just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 25.
When officers arrived at the location, they found a man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
Police said the suspect, 55-year-old Willie Earl Williams, of Hattiesburg, entered the home of his estranged wife and shot her boyfriend, 55-year-old Louis Charles Martin, of Prentiss, in the right thigh and hand.
Williams was arrested and charged with one count of burglary, home invasion and one count of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.