HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested after a police chase ended on Highway 49.

Police said Ricky Keys, 61, was reported driving recklessly and at a high speed on Broadway Drive and West Pine Street.

Officers said they tried to stop Keys on Broadway Drive, but eventually arrested him on the Highway 49 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 59. Forrest County deputies assisted. No injuries were reported.

Keys was charged with felony fleeing and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.