Hattiesburg man arrested after drug bust by MBN agents

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On June 22, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) arrested a man for a probation violation warrant.

During the arrest, agents said they seized two pounds of methamphetamine, one-half pound of marijuana, and three grams of crack cocaine. They also seized scales, baggies, and other items associated with narcotics trafficking.

Jermaine A. Garner, 36, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

Jermaine A. Garner (Courtesy: MS Dept. of Public Safety)

Investigators said Garner was taken to the Forrest County Jail.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s HIDTA Task Force, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest-Perry Metro Narcotics Task Force, and the Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the arrest.