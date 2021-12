JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, December 28 after Jones County deputies discovered 12 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) during a traffic stop.

Deputies said Nathan Wright, 41, of Hattiesburg was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Wright was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility while he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.