HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested and charged after stabbing another man on Wednesday, March 9.

The incident occurred at 900 Broadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. According to investigators, the 29-year-old victim was stabbed during an argument that turned physical. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Dakota Saucier, 24, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Saucier was booked into the Forrest County Jail.