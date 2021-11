HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man during an auto burglary on Saturday, November 6

Police said Dayton Beard, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after he was caught burglarizing a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. The incident happened on Highway 49.

Beard has been charged with one count of auto burglary, and he was booked into the Forrest County Jail.