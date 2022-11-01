HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide.

Police said Eddie Pearson, 26, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Saturday, October 30 around 12:00 a.m. at a home on Timberton Drive. Pearson had an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter.

According to police, Pearson was indicted in connection to the January 3, 2020, murder of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin, who was killed in his home on Presley Drive.

At the time of the arrest, Pearson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a deadly weapon while concealed. Pearson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.