HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

Police said they arrested David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg, on Friday, May 5. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or disfigurement.

On Saturday, April 29, police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle around the South 17th Avenue and Camp Street intersection.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital.

David Breland

Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

Breland was booked in the Forrest County Jail.