HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Hattiesburg police arrested a man after being caught breaking into a vehicle.

Jamerrel Jones, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday, July 13, 2022 around midnight at a residence on Broadway Drive.

Policesaid the items taken from the vehicle were also recovered.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail.