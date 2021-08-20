Hattiesburg man arrested for auto burglary

UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said Ashton Holder has been arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 30-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection to an auto burglary that happened in the 4300 block of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg.

Police said the man has been identified as Ashton Holder. The incident happened on Monday, August 16.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.