HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting.

Police said Jacquese Antwone Brown, of Hattiesburg, was arrested during a traffic stop on Rawls Springs Road in Hattiesburg on Thursday, December 7.

Brown was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on December 2 around 2:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Ellis Drive in Hattiesburg. There were no injuries during the incident.

Police said Brown has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon; one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Brown was booked into the Forrest County Jail.