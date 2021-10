HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection to a September 23rd shooting that injured one person.

Authorities said 21-year-old Kenzell Blakely had two warrants out for his arrest for the shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Avenue.

Blakely was arrested at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26th in the 400 block of Lilac Street.

Police said he was booked in the Forrest County Jail on two active warrants of aggravated assault.